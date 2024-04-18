Stolen puppy returned to Frisco pet store by disguised man, Petland says

By S.E. Jenkins

FRISCO, Texas (KTVT) — The Frisco stolen puppy has been returned, but the suspect remains at large.

Petland Frisco said the 11-week-old Shiba Inu stolen from the store over the weekend was returned healthy and safe by a man wearing a disguise. The puppy was checked out by a local veterinarian and “given a clean bill of health.”

“We were really worried,” said Marce Narváez, the kennel manager. “We didn’t know if she was eating, if she was drinking water or playing. We feel they are our family more than puppies… We are really happy right now to have her again.”

Surveillance photos show the suspect at Petland Frisco where she engaged with a staff member who brought the puppy out to visit with the woman in a socialization room.

A short time later, the suspect, who police say appears to be a white female and possibly wearing a dark wig walked out of the store with the puppy in her arms.

The Frisco Police investigation is ongoing. Anyone is asked to call the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6000.

