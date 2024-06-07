Armed thieves rob man of $250,000 at LaGuardia Airport Marriott hotel: police

By WABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

QUEENS, New York (WABC) — A quarter million dollars cash was stolen from a man in a gunpoint robbery at the LaGuardia Airport Marriott on Thursday.

Police say the robbery took place around 6 p.m. outside the hotel located at 102-05 Ditmars Blvd.

The victim told police he was robbed at gunpoint by two male thieves who fled with $250,000 in cash.

The suspects were last seen in a grey Mercedes-Benz, fleeing on Ditmars Blvd.

There’s no official word yet on how the suspects knew the man was carrying so much money at the time.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.