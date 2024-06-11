Iowa Sprint Car driver recalls moment of fiery crash at Knoxville Raceway

By Ophelie Jacobson

Click here for updates on this story

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (KCCI) — A Sprint Car driver somehow escaped serious injury in a fiery crash Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway.

Driver Chase Randall collided with Dusty Zomer, who spun out in turn four of the dirt oval.

Randall’s car rolled twice before landing on its wheels. With its fuel cell ruptured, the car almost immediately erupted in flames.

“The car caught fire, and I had to immediately jump out of the car,” Randall said.

Randall rolled on the track before members of the track’s safety crew sprayed him and the car with fire extinguishers. He said it was a miracle he walked away unscathed with only a small burn on his chin.

“The fire came up through my feet and up in the cockpit,” he said. “It came up kind of in my helmet and got me right here on the chin.”

He thanked the fire crew at Knoxville for helping him escape the flames. He also credited a fire protection chemical called Inferno Armor for saving his life.

“Saturday was the first time that I had it on my suit,” Randall said. “Luckily, it was one of the best things I could have done for that day.”

Randall said he’ll need a new suit and a new car, but the scary incident isn’t slowing him down one bit.

“All of the drivers have that knowledge in their head that something could happen to them,” he said. “But it’s something that we love the most, and I’m ready to go again.”

Randall said he will be back on the racetrack Tuesday night in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.