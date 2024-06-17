14-year-old killed in crash at dirt bike track

By Matt Schooley

Click here for updates on this story

WAREHAM, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A 14-year-old boy died Saturday after crashing at a Massachusetts dirt bike track.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Diamond MC on Atwood Farm Way in Wareham.

Teenager killed at Diamond MX track

The DA did not release the name of the teenager who was killed.

Previous death at Wareham In 2021, a 13-year-old girl died during a crash at the same track.

Ava Pioppi of Carver lost control after landing a jump, swerved into oncoming traffic and collided with a man on another bike.

The track was known as Wareham MX Park at the time, though the owner later closed the facility.

The Plymouth District Attorney’s office said the boy was rushed to Tobey Hospital in Wareham but later died.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the death.

“The Diamond MX family extends our deepest condolences to the riders family and all involved,” the facility said in a statement.

Track owner responds to death of rider

The track’s current owner said the facility can “confidently say all safety measures were taken and in place.”

“The Motorcross community partakes in riding for the fun, freedom and escape it provides for us. With that being said we also know the risk that is involved,” the track owner posted on social media. “As an owner operator this is the first tragic accident that has happened on our watch. I can’t explain how much this has shaken me. I wanted to get involved for all the positive things the sport brought to the riders and to the community. I also did this for a place for my family to enjoy also. This is a part of business nobody enjoys or plans for.”

The owner said the track is closed on Sunday “out of respect for the family and track employees.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.