“Life coach” scam victim from 2009 speaks out after second arrest

By Jason Lamb

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — Last week, we told you about Gordon Grigg, after a grand jury indicted him on identity theft and sex crime charges.

Police say he billed himself as a life coach to find victims.

We also told you about the Ponzi scheme federal prosecutors say Grigg carried out in 2009; for that, he faced federal prison time.

This week, we spoke with one of the victims of that scheme, Steve Wieland.

“When I found out, it’s one of those things that will eat you alive,” Steve said, who now lives in Florida.

On top of identity theft, the new indictment from this month shows a laundry list of sex crime charges, saying Grigg tried to get an undercover agent to sexually penetrate two children, including one less than 8 years old, and also tried to get the undercover agent to engage in sexual activity with a dog.

Now, Steve has this message for Grigg before standing trial again:

“I want him to know I want him to die a slow very, very painful death, very painful death, and know when he finally dies, there’s a creature named Beelzebub that’s gonna be right there,” Steve said.

