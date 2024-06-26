HPD search for suspect who robbed and dragged an elderly woman several feet in Honolulu

By Kayli Pascal-Martinez

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) are on the lookout for a suspect following a robbery incident that occurred on Makaloa St. last week Wednesday.

On Wednesday, June 19, 2024, HPD reported that a man purse snatched an elderly woman. The suspect was seen on a moped and dragging the elderly woman several feet.

The woman was holding onto her purse that the man ended up stealing. Officials state that he took off on Makaloa St.

Anyone who has information on the incident or witnessed what happened are urged to call the police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.