NBS Chooses Keystone Resort for 2025 Summit: A Celebration of Inclusion and Winter Sports

June 26, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The National Brotherhood of Snowsports (NBS) has announced Keystone Resort as the distinguished host for its 2025 Annual Ski Summit, marking a milestone in their commitment to fostering diversity in winter sports. Partnering with Vail Resorts, NBS will gather 58 member clubs and thousands of supporters worldwide from February 22 to March 1, 2025, for a week-long celebration of skiing, snowboarding, and community empowerment.

Located in the heart of Colorado’s White River National Forest, Keystone Resort spans over 3,000 acres across Dercum Mountain, North Peak, and the Outback. Renowned for its diverse terrain catering to all skill levels, Keystone’s selection underscores its accessibility from Denver International Airport and its reputation for delivering exceptional guest experiences year after year.

Henri Rivers, President of NBS, expressed enthusiasm about returning to a Vail Resorts property following their memorable 50th anniversary celebration at Vail Mountain. “Our annual summit is pivotal for advancing our mission of inclusivity in winter sports,” noted Rivers. “Keystone offers unparalleled opportunities, from the new Bergman Express chairlift unveiling pristine alpine vistas to the vibrant village life with activities like ice skating and sleigh rides.”

Nadia Guerriero, Senior Vice President of Vail Resorts’ Rocky Mountain region, echoed Rivers’ sentiment, emphasizing Keystone’s role in cultivating an inclusive future for winter sports. “NBS has been instrumental in driving diversity within our industry,” Guerriero stated. “We are honored to host their summit and showcase Keystone’s unique charm to participants who share our passion for the mountains.”

Beyond the slopes, the NBS Summit will feature a rich itinerary of events both on and off the mountain, including educational clinics, lively après parties, and the signature parade. This gathering not only celebrates winter sports but also serves as NBS’s primary fundraiser, supporting the Olympic Scholarship Fund and fostering aspiring athletes of color in competitive winter sports.

As part of Vail Resorts’ commitment to inclusivity through programs like the Epic for Everyone Youth Access, Keystone and NBS have collaborated to expand outdoor recreation opportunities. Last season alone, over 11,000 youths benefited from these initiatives across 32 resorts, demonstrating a shared dedication to broadening participation in snow sports.

About the National Brotherhood of Snowsports (NBS): Established in 1973, NBS comprises 58 clubs nationwide, uniting approximately 7,500 winter sports enthusiasts annually. The organization’s flagship event, the NBS Summit, serves as a nexus for fostering diversity and supporting athletes of color in their pursuit of international winter sports excellence.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN): Vail Resorts is a global leader in premier mountain resort experiences, encompassing renowned destinations across North America, Switzerland, and Australia. Committed to sustainability and community engagement, Vail Resorts sets industry standards in delivering exceptional guest experiences while promoting environmental stewardship and supporting local communities.

