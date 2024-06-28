‘I am very proud’: Manitoba grandfather and grandson graduate high school in same class

By Katherine Dow

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA (CTV Network) — A grandfather and grandson duo proudly graduated alongside each other at the same northern Manitoba school.

Donning blue caps and gowns, John James Easter, 76, and Percy Knight, 19, graduated in the same class Tuesday night through the adult education program at Frontier Mosakahiken School.

“I’m very proud and I’m honoured that I graduated with my grandson. That makes me happy,” Easter said in an interview with CTV News Winnipeg.

It was a day Easter never thought would come.

He left school when he was 16, and started working as a fisherman.

He envied his friends who got to graduate. When he got married and had kids of his own, he encouraged his family to get the education he was never able to.

Last fall, he drove another grandson to enrol in the adult education program offered in Mosakahiken Cree Nation. Knight was already signed up.

Easter went inside, and one of the teachers tried to convince him to enroll, as well.

“I said ‘give me one good reason why I should go back to school at age 75,'” he recalled,

“She told me ‘you’d be one proud grandparent if you march up the aisle with your grandchildren to pick up your diplomas,’ and then I said ‘okay, I’m in.'”

It wasn’t always easy.

Both Easter and Knight thought about dropping out on more than one occasion.

Knight said he missed his late Kookum, Easter’s wife, who recently passed away.

“I didn’t feel good enough. I felt off because I was lonely and just missing her because she was my best friend,” he said.

“She gave me motivation and even he gave me motivation to go to school. I just kind of stuck to that, and I did it.”

Easter also struggled at times, and thought about throwing in the towel.

He persisted because he knew walking across the stage to collect his diploma could help others do the same.

“I can inspire my community and the young people here to take advantage of this program. It’s right there in our community.”

