100 people rescued by National Guard from flash flooding

By Vince Rodriguez

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KOAT) — The New Mexico Army National Guard has rescued several people who were stranded as flooding hit Ruidoso this weekend.

On Saturday, members of the New Mexico Army National Guard rescued 4 elderly residents from Ruidoso.

The National Guard says soldiers from the 920th Engineer Company were moving heavy machinery out of a creek when 4 people signaled to soldiers they were in distress.

Soldiers crossed rising waters to help get the elderly residents to higher ground and evacuate their home.

Minutes after that rescue took place, the water rose 6 feet and flooded the evacuated home.

As flash flooding rushed through Ruidoso on Sunday, the National Guard rescued at least 100 people out of flooded areas in Ruidoso.

