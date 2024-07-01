Man faces charges after shooting at woman who was stuck in ditch

By Alex Jirgens

Click here for updates on this story

RENO COUNTY, Kansas (KAKE) — A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting at two people after a vehicle became stuck in a ditch near Plevna over the weekend.

Around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Reno County deputies responded to a shooting call near Trail West Road and Langdon Road. A man reported that his daughter was following home from working in a field when her vehicle got stuck. A man who lives nearby, Thomas Morrison, allegedly fired four shots from a .22 caliber revolver directly towards the man and his daughter, as well as another two shots from a long rifle. The man was able to remove the vehicle and contacted police.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the man and Morrison know one another, and do not get along.

Morrison was taken into custody, and faces attempted first-degree homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated child endangerment charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.