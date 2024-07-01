Man says specialized care at hospital saved his life after AVM rupture

By Najahe Sherman

MIAMI (WFOR) — A fluke accident nearly claimed a Miami man’s life but after specialized neurosurgery at Jackson Memorial Hospital, and years of rehabilitation therapy at Lynn Rehabilitation Center he went from being unable to move or speak, to living life again.

Rodrick Harden is walking and talking again, it’s a big step in his road to recovery. He thanks the medical team he worked with for saving his life.

“When I wanted to give up on myself they wouldn’t allow it,” said Harden.

Harden spent many years serving Miami-Dade County as a roll-off truck driver, keeping our community beautiful. On January 4, 2021, when he opened the back door of the truck, a powerful gust of wind struck him, and he fell on debris, hitting his head.

That fall would almost take his life.

“I started feeling a tight relaxation, they better hurry up and get here, because if they don’t get here I’m going to die right now,” said Harden.

Within minutes, emergency medical services arrived and rushed Harden to Jackson North Medical Center. The Jackson North team discovered Harden was suffering from a rare medical condition called AVM or an abnormal tangle of blood vessels in the brain.

The emergency team worked quickly to stabilize him. Doctors performed a successful eight-hour procedure to remove Harden’s AVM. After surgery, he spent one month in the hospital recovering. Then, he began outpatient rehabilitation therapy at Lynn Rehabilitation Center to work on his balance, mobility, comprehension, and speech.

“He needed a lot of assistance with simple things like getting in and out of his bed, transferring even learning how to walk, and his balance, as well as simple things just like being able to talk and articulate his speech. It was very difficult for him when I first met him,” said physical therapist, Jeanette Diaz Lais,

It’s been more than three years since he suffered his life-altering AVM rupture. Despite challenges with mobility, comprehension, and speech, Harden has made a remarkable recovery.

