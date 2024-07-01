Search and rescue operation ends happily

By KTBS Staff

NATCHITOCHES, Louisiana (KTBS) — There was a happy ending to a search and rescue early Sunday morning in Natchitoches Parish after a teenager was reported missing in the woods for several hours was found safe.

Family members contacted the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office Saturday evening requesting assistance after the 16-year-old failed to return while being in the woods at a deer lease off of the Shady Grove Road.

Natchitoches Parish was under an extreme heat warning and it reached 100 degrees with high index values. 911 operators also learned the juvenile was susceptible to heat related illnesses.

Family members tracked the teen with a family social networking app called Life360 but were unable to find him when they reached the location. Deputies responded to coordinate search efforts and gather additional information.

Additional deputies responded with all-terrain vehicles and the Winn Parish K-9 Chase and Tracking Team as well as the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS arrived to help find the missing juvenile.

At 2:30 a.m., the Winn Parish K-9 Tracking Team and NPSO deputies located the boy unharmed.

