4-year-old shot after sibling got ahold of gun

By Jason Burger

Click here for updates on this story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — OKC police reported a 4-year-old boy was shot Monday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City.

Officers said the shooting happened in the inside a home near Northeast 15th Street and Kelham Avenue, where two children were playing inside and one of them got ahold of a gun.

“It appears at some point, a small child found a gun, pointed the gun at a sibling, and accidently shot the sibling,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “It’s heartbreaking when anyone innocent gets hurt, but especially a four-year-old child.”

Emergency responders arrived to find the child after a caller told 911 dispatchers that the young child had been shot.

“The one who was shot is four years old, he was critically wounded, he was transferred to OU Medical Center, Children’s Hospital,” Knight said. “This is a tough one for people to work, and see,” Knight said.

There are a lot of unknowns in the incident, such as who was at home with the kids and who called 911 to report the situation.

“It’s unclear exactly what all circumstances led to the small child finding a gun, that’s something we’re still looking at,” Knight said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.