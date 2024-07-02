Final Spike steam train passes through on return trip

By Kevin Millard

LA CRESCENT, Minnesota (WXOW) — Plenty of people turned out along the tracks in northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota to see history roll by on Monday afternoon.

The Canadian Pacific Kansas City steam locomotive known as The Empress 2816 is making a return trip to Winnipeg after traveling to Mexico and back in the past several months.

It made a short visit to La Crosse when it was headed south in early May.

On the return leg, the train passed through Lansing, New Albin, Brownsville, and La Crescent late Monday afternoon and early evening.

Cameras in hand, people turned out to get a picture or video of 2816 which was constructed in 1930 and restored beginning in 2022.

The train left Davenport, Iowa early Monday morning bound for St. Paul.

It is due back in Winnipeg on July 6.

On its website, it said the railroad is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern. With the merger, the new company now has links between the three countries which led to the Canada-US-Mexico tour.

