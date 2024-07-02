Fireworks remain a struggle for some veterans with PTSD

By Kent Davis

Click here for updates on this story

FLINT, Michigan (WJRT) — Not everyone enjoys lighting up fireworks.

For some United States military veterans, the tradition can provoke a serious physical or psychological reaction.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, veterans experience post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, at a higher level than civilians.

Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom report 29% have experienced PTSD at some point in their life. For some, symptoms can include panic attacks and flashbacks.

“With the fireworks going off, I felt my arms tensing up. I felt anxiety,” said Meshelle Merritt, a retired major of the U.S. Army.

She said that because of what she experienced in Iraq, the sound of fireworks sends her body on high alert.

“IEDs, you know, being shot at, mortar rounds,” Merritt said.

She feels sad because she loved fireworks as a kid. But ever since she returned to civilian life, they just aren’t for her anymore.

Merritt is not the only veteran affected by fireworks. Keith Markstrom, president of the Bay Veterans Foundation, said he and several of his members share the same trigger.

“Last night I was sitting here and, all of a sudden, a tremendous boom went off. And my body reacted to it. You get a sensation in the pit of your stomach and you get a little bit angry like, ‘Enough is enough,'” he said.

Markstrom served in Vietnam but only learned he had the condition a few years ago.

Both he and Merritt said there’s not much they can do about the fireworks themselves. Merritt said it’s such a deep part of American culture that she can’t easily “run away from the noise.”

But they agree therapy has helped them manage their symptoms.

“That [PTSD] has come to light helps. To talk about it helps,” Markstrom said.

Thanks to therapy, Merritt got a lot better at recognizing her triggers and readying herself to deal with the psychological effects. But she still has a long way to go.

“I need to take time to enjoy it again. I’m just not there yet,” Merritt said.

Nonetheless, Merritt hopes that someday she’ll be able to sit under one of those displays once again.

The VA has resources for veterans struggling with PTSD. Those exploring their treatment can use the VA’s Decision Aid. When they’re ready, they can look for a VA clinic using the site’s Location Search.

Those seeking care outside the VA can refer to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.