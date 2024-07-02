Former Chief of Police to celebrate his 100th birthday

By Caitlynn Shipe

FORT WAYNE, Indiana (WFFT) — This year, July 8th is more than just a Monday. Mayor Sharon Tucker has declared it “Albert Bragalone Day”.

Former Fort Wayne Chief of Police Albert “Abe” Bragalone is celebrating his 100th birthday at Lutheran Life Village’s The Village at Pine Valley Assisted Living, 11430 Coldwater Road, on July 8th at 1:30 p.m.

The festivities will commence with an honor guard ceremony and performance by a pipe and drum corps.

Bragalone served the city for 29 years, beginning his time with the police department in 1951. His career in public service is noted for significant developments and improvements in the Fort Wayne Police Department’s operations and community relations.

In 1970, the former Chief of Police was also wounded in the line of duty. He is known for his commitment to justice and community safety.

“We are thrilled to host this event,” said Amy Saalfrank, Executive Director of The Village at Pine Valley Assisted Living. “We have so many amazing and diverse people living with us at The Village at Pine Valley, and it is our privilege to celebrate them and tell their stories at every opportunity. Chief Bragalone’s life and career are a testament to service and dedication, values that are very important to us at Lutheran Life Villages. We are excited to honor his 100th birthday surrounded by friends, family and community members.”

Attendees can expect special presentations and speeches reflecting on Bragalone’s contributions and impact on the community.

