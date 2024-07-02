‘I think my future looks bright’: Jeffrey Epstein victim sits down for one-on-one

By Shannon Cake

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida (WPTV) — One of the thousands of people who were waiting for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein grand jury testimony broke her silence about her time under the influence of one of the world’s most renowned predators.

Haley Robson sat down with WPTV anchor Shannon Cake in an exclusive interview the same day Florida’s governor signed HB 117 into law.

The new legislation allowed for the public release of grand jury documents, like those related to the 2006 Florida investigation into Epstein.

Robson was first sexually abused by Epstein and then persuaded to bring other young girls to the billionaire financier.

“I think this is gonna set the tone for future cases,” said Robson. “There were a lot of mistakes made in this case, but if I can bring to light the mistakes that were made and somehow fix that, I can show other victims and children how to move past the trauma.”

Robson was one of two Epstein victims who met with the governor on Palm Beach after he signed the legislation in late February. Hundreds of girls were ultimately recruited to work for or be sexually exploited by Epstein in an international sex trafficking recruitment scheme.

“It seems like for the last 20 years it’s been all about Jeffrey and the negativity,” Robson said. “If we keep giving attention to the abuser, we’re forgetting about the victims.”

Helping victims is how Robson says she continues healing today. She’s working with women and children at risk of being trafficked. She’s also started working and training counselors on what to look for and how to help their clients.

“I’m very open about everything. There is nothing that I won’t talk about because I’ve been so forced into the spotlight,” said Robson.

Despite everything she has endured, Robson is optimistic about what lies ahead.

“I think my future looks bright,” Robson said. “Now, I would just like to keep advocating for children who have been abused and trafficked.”

