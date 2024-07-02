Mississippi River crests in Red Wing as flooding impacts businesses

By Beret Leone

RED WING, Minnesota (WCCO) — Levee Park in Red Wing was more of a puddle Monday. The point of the Mississippi River there crested, reaching just above major flood stage.

“It’s very dramatic,” Andrew Selden said. “This is the highest we’ve seen all season.”

While the high water does look dramatic — it’s nothing the river city hasn’t seen before. But what is unusual, is the timing.

“Unfortunately, with the Fourth of July weekend, it couldn’t have come at a worse time,” Red Wing Mayor Michael Wilson said. “Having it come in July, the first week of July — this is really rare. We usually get some high water in June, but nothing like this, where we flood. This is a rare occurrence here.”

Mayor Wilson says high water has halted riverboat cruises, shut down local businesses, barges and flooded basements. Across the river, The Harbor Bar took in 25 inches of flood water.

“I’ve probably got one of the most beautiful spots on the upper Mississippi River here,” Brad Smith said. “So, that coming with consequences.”

Flooding may be part of life on the river, but Smith says during the summer, the stakes are higher.

“Thousands and thousands of dollars that we are losing right now,” Smith said. “I do more business this month, in June, than I do several months in the winter.”

It’s a big hit, but Smith stays optimistic. He’s survived worse.

“I got my health, my life,” he said. “A little bit of hard work and we will be back in business in no time.”

City leaders are hopeful things will dry up before Red Wing River City Days, which kicks off the first weekend in August.

