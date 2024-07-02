New Sunflower program at BNA helps travelers with “hidden disabilities”

By Nikki Hauser

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — BNA is joining a worldwide movement to help people with “hidden disabilities” better navigate the airport.

Starting Monday, the airport will be part of the Sunflower Program.

It means if you have autism or another “invisible” disability, you can now get a lanyard that discreetly signals to airport employees that you may need more time, patience, or assistance.

It’s a program that’s at over 240 airports across the world, according to the Hidden Disabilities website.

BNA say it’s all meant to make sure everyone is able to have a smooth travel experience.

“We are daily navigating a world that wasn’t designed for us, so having this lanyard helps to create more inclusivity in spaces like this,” said Casey Davis, an autistic advocate in Nashville.

She explains the airport can get overstimulating and overwhelming for many with a “hidden disability,” so this is a subtle, easy way staff can make the whole process less stressful.

“More of the airport staff will just be, hopefully, trained on…generally neurodiversity, the experience of neurodivergent people, [and] the impact travel can have on neurodivergent people and other disabilities,” she said.

While the Sunflower Program is quite popular in Europe, Davis says it’s growing in the United States and she hopes it does even more.

Lanyards will be available at the Information Center desk at BNA. It’s yours to keep and you don’t have to disclose your disability to get one.

Keep in mind, the lanyard doesn’t guarantee priority security screening or special treatment.

