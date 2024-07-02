New video shows security guards restraining struggling man who later died, family and witnesses speak out

By Adam Rife

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — New video shows security guards at the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee hotel restraining a man Sunday afternoon, June 30, then hitting him.

Dvontaye Mitchell eventually became unresponsive and later died.

The Medical Examiner’s office said the preliminary manner of death was homicide, meaning it was caused by another person.

But at this time no charges have been filed in connection to Mitchell’s death, and Milwaukee Police says right now there is no criminal investigation.

Now witnesses are telling us what they saw as the scene unfolded.

Mitchell’s family says they are exploring possible legal action.

They are also telling us about the man they lost.

Several videos from multiple witnesses show more of what happened Sunday afternoon.

Milwaukee Police were called to the scene Sunday, June 30 just after 3:15 p.m.

MPD said Mitchell caused a disturbance in the hotel, then fought with security guards outside. When officers arrived, he was unresponsive.

In one of the videos, Mitchell is heard yelling, “Please!” several times as a security guard near his head yells, “Stay down!” and “Stop fighting!”

The cell phone video shows at least four security guards restraining the 43-year-old Mitchell.

At several points in the video, one of the guards appears to hit Mitchell in the head with an object, hard enough to be heard on camera.

Shawn Moore witnessed the incident, and told us, “They were hitting him maybe three, four times.”

Moore added, “They were telling him to stop resisting, but he wasn’t resisting.”

In the video, the guard then appears to directly speak to the person filming, saying, “This is what happens when you go into the ladies room.”

Someone in the video says, “I’m sorry.” The guard again says, “This is what happens when a man goes in the-” before he’s cut off.

But that account is unconfirmed.

So far, MPD is only saying Mitchell “entered a business and caused a disturbance”, then “fought with security guards as they were escorting the individual out”.

Moore also filmed the incident, including the aftermath.

He said EMTs and MPD did an excellent job trying to save Mitchell’s life, but police said Mitchell was “unresponsive” when they arrived, and “despite lifesaving measures,” he was “pronounced deceased”.

Authorities broke the news to Mitchell’s family Sunday night.

His sister, Nayisha Mitchell, told us, “I knew it had to be something for them to be coming to the house at 10:00 at night.”

Nayisha Mitchell described Dvontaye as a lovable family man.

“He was this big, loving guy. He had a big heart, kind person, would help anybody.”

She said Dvontaye faced mental health issues, telling us, “He was definitely dealing with mental illness, but he’s never had an outburst like what happened yesterday.”

But his family is concerned with how he’ll be portrayed.

Dvontaye Mitchell’s Relative LaTrisa Giles told us, “I think they’re trying to put it out there like he was just like this crazy, disruptive person. Maybe that’s what they’re using as their justification, but that’s not justification for someone to end up dead.”

Dvontaye Mitchell leaves behind his mother, siblings, a large extended family, and a young daughter.

In a statement, Josh Schoggins, the general manager of the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee told us, “We are deeply saddened by this situation and our thoughts go out to those who have been affected.” Schoggins later added, “we are assisting local authorities with their investigation”.

While the Mitchell family grieves and looks for answers, the incident also brings back painful memories for witness Shawn Moore and his family.

Allen’s family spent months urging the city to better regulate private security personnel and training.

Moore told us Monday, “We fought for this never to happen again. And less than a year later, another family is experiencing what my little sister is experiencing.”

