Bodycam and Dashcam footage released from deadly officer-involved shooting

By Gregory Deffenbaugh

Click here for updates on this story

Beloit, Wisconsin (WREX) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice has released both the bodycam and dashcam footage from the Beloit Police Department tied to an officer-involved shooting on May 16, 2024.

Officer Cole Gille was responding to a domestic disturbance call when he found a stabbing victim, suffering from 40 stab wounds, in need of assistance.

While on scene, Officer Gille and other responding officers discovered two children at home, as well as the suspect, Gregory Tracy.

According to the Rock County District Attorney’s office, police tried to prevent Tracy from reaching and harming the children, but had to use deadly force when he would not cooperate.

The footage has been made public following an investigation by the Rock County District Attorney’s Office.

“Officer Gille acted in accordance with his training and the policies established by our department,” said Andre Sayles, Chief of Police. “The investigation conducted was thorough and comprehensive, and I have full confidence in its findings. The decision reflects the commitment to ensuring that justice is served based on evidence and facts, not assumptions or external pressures.

“The safety and security of our community remain our highest priority. Officer Gille’s actions were in response to a situation where his life, and the lives of others, were in imminent danger. He made a split-second decision in a highly volatile situation, a decision no officer wants to make but is trained to when faced with such circumstances.”

The victim continues to recover from the attack.

NOTE: This content was provided to 13 WREX in a release of documents by the WDOJ. 13 WREX does not have editorial control over the video provided.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.