Fireworks worth $16,000 stolen from a school’s fundraiser stand

GOLD RIVER, California (KCRA) — A Sacramento City Unified Title 1 school is hoping for community support after thousands of dollars worth of fireworks were stolen from its fundraiser stand in a parking lot.

The A.M. Winn Public Waldorf TK-8 School has had its annual fireworks station in Gold River at 2155 Golden Centre Lane near the Bel Air and Mimosa House for roughly six years.

Cyd Jaghory, a parent and kindergarten aid at the school, is helping sell fireworks this year.

She says she and her husband closed down the booth and locked up all of the fireworks and products they were selling in a storage container. The next morning, they returned to the parking lot to open the stand and found their large storage container had been broken into.

The suspected thief or thieves seemed to have broken off both the locks, leaving behind damage to the large storage unit as well.

“They probably don’t understand that when you steal from this kind of organization, you’re not stealing from Phantom because they’re not the ones who are going to be on the hook for it,” Jaghory told KCRA 3. “You’re stealing from kids. In this case, all of that has to be paid for from us, whether we make a dollar profit or not. That’s ultimately what it’s going to come down to.”

This fireworks stand leading up to the Fourth of July is the school’s biggest fundraiser of the year. A.M. Winn is a Title 1 school which means a large portion of its population is living at or below the poverty line.

“Without the funds that we earn from this, a lot of our programs that are essential to the Waldorf program can’t be funded,” Jaghory said.

If you would like to support the school, you can visit the fireworks stand from Tuesday until 10 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and then on July 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

