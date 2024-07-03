Latino organizations rally around family injured in Friday shooting

By Jessica Perez

CRETE, Nebraska (KETV) — Latino organizations in Nebraska are reacting to the shooting that left seven Hispanic people hurt in Crete.

While some groups already condemned it as a hate crime, others say they’re not going to make assumptions.

Nebraska State Patrol says 74-year-old Billy Booth shot at his neighbors from inside his house on Friday, before turning the gun on himself.

Maria Garcia Sanchez and six other family members were injured.

They’re now at home recovering.

Since the attack, organizations rallied behind the family.

The League of United Latin American Citizens said it helped navigate talks with employers and it’s fighting for transparency in the investigation.

Chief of staff Juan Carlos Garcia said they want law enforcement to have the full story.

“We want to make sure the family is being properly represented, heard, listened to that the proper translation is there,” he said.

Nebraska State Patrol is still investigating whether the shooting is a hate crime.

LULAC already condemning so given the victims are Guatemalan and from the Mayan community.

“As a person of color, as a migrant, as someone who has worked for many years with the migrant community, this has all the linings and all the colors of a hate crime,” Garcia said.

The president of Omaha LULAC, Dr. Mario Sanchez, believes the current political climate contributed to the shooting.

“Republican, Democrat — it doesn’t matter, you have to be responsible for what you say because, with your words, you’re affecting a lot of people,” Sanchez said.

The interim executive director of Comunidad Maya Pixan Ixim, Saul Lopez, said it’s heartbreaking to hear of this happening to his people. He, too, believes the shooting is racially motivated.

“When it comes to the Indigenous-led organizations around the country and here in Nebraska, we feel that is something that shouldn’t happen, that hate needs to stop,” Lopez said.

President Eulalia Pedro said they’re connecting the family with a social worker.

The incident left her rattled.

“At any time, someone can just come hurt you,” Pedro said.

Omaha’s Guatemalan consulate said it’s providing the family with legal advice.

Consul General Billy Munoz wants to empower people who may be afraid with information.

“No matter your immigration status, you have rights in this country,” Munoz said.

He’s waiting for authorities to finish their investigation.

“I will not confirm it was a hate crime, but as a consulate, as a government in Guatemala, represented in Nebraska, we are concerned,” Munoz said.

He doesn’t want to see this happen again.

“People can come to the consulate of Guatemala, we can build that bridge, between people and institutions, the police department is not immigration,” he said.

Munoz said the consulate is working with the Latino Center of the Midlands and Nebraska Commission on Latino-Americans to provide the family with resources.

Director of Latino Center of the Midlands Albert Varas said Booth’s behavior isn’t indicative of the Nebraska he knows. He said most people here are welcoming.

He said people shouldn’t let this prevent them from living their lives the way they normally would.

Executive Director of Nebraska Commission on Latino-Americans Maria Arriaga said hearing of the attack, left her shocked.

“Everyone is devastated, it’s not just the Latino community, but the whole community in Crete,” she said.

She said it’s important for people to come together so everyone can move forward.

“We need to foster a society that values peace, inclusivity and mutual respect,” Arriaga said.

In a statement, the Treasurer of the Omaha Chapter of the National Latino Peace Officers Association Jose Falcon said “As the Nebraska State Patrol continues through its investigation, the NLPOA is confident that a fair and just investigation will be conducted while the citizens of this great state await their findings.”

He added Sergeant Stacie Lundgren with NSP and her team will lead local community organizations and community members who would like to provide assistance to the people affected.

LULAC said this isn’t the first time this has happened, and they fear it won’t be the last.

Per policy, the Federal Bureau of Investigations would not comment on whether it will get involved in the investigation.

Nebraska State Patrol says once the investigation is complete, it will be passed to Saline County.

