City opts for 400-drone light show in place of fireworks

LAUDERHILL, Florida (WFOR) — In a thoughtful decision by the City of Lauderhill, a drone light show was held in place of a Fourth of July fireworks show.

Using 400 drones, Luna Lite Drone Show Technologies illuminated the night sky at the Lauderhill Sports Complex.

Children and adults alike, filled the field waiting to see art in the sky in a way the city has only done once before.

The city made the decision to not only protect the environment from what’s left behind after a fireworks show, but to bring a modern way of storytelling to Lauderhill.

“Drones are going to go right up and come right down. We’re actually going to be a lot closer to the drones than we would be the fireworks,” said Assistant City Manager Leslie Johnson.

It takes weeks of preparation, lots of practice, and a lot of hands go into making a light show possible.

“I think we’ve entered a different stage of storytelling and drone light shows allows you to take any story that comes to mind about a brand or a community and put it in the sky,” said CEO of Luna Lite Drone Show Technologies Adrian Allen.

It was new for residents and a welcome addition.

“It’s pretty nice to see that they have this going on for family. You know bring the kids out, have a good time, keep them out of trouble,” said Lauderhill resident Charmaine King.

The city had food, a moon bounce for the kids, and vendor tents for residents to enjoy for free.

