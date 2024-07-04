Fan with Nazi symbol tattoo removed from Real Salt Lake game

By KSTU News Staff

SANDY, Utah (KSTU) — A fan with a tattoo in the form of a Nazi symbol was removed from a Real Salt Lake home game Thursday in Sandy.

The tattoo featuring the symbol of the SS, the military organization controlled by the Nazis, was seen on the side of the unidentified man’s shaved head as he sat behind the RSL team bench at America First Field.

Photos of the man’s tattoo first appeared on social media through the X account of Lucas Muller with Wasatch Soccer Sentinel.

After posting the photos, Muller said the man was eventually removed from the stadium where RSL was hosting Houston; a move later confirmed to FOX 13 News by team Vice President of Communications, Trey Fitz-Gerald.

“Once the club was made aware of [the fan’s] presence, he was removed by security and police within 10 minutes of that notification,” Fitz-Gerald said.

Fitz-Gerald added that the man should not have even been permitted inside the stadium as his tattoo violates Real Salt Lake’s zero-tolerance policy regarding hate speech.

Policies regarding fan conduct are posted on the Real Salt Lake website, with one provision stating that those who attend games are not allowed to display “signs, symbols, images, using language, or making gestures that are threatening, abusive, or discriminatory, including on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, gender, gender identity, ability, and/or sexual orientation.”

