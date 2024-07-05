17-year-old girl piloting small plane killed in central crash

By Madeline Bartos

LOCK HAVEN, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A 17-year-old girl was killed when the small plane she was piloting crashed in central Pennsylvania, state police said.

The pilot was the only person on the pane when it went down in Clinton County on Thursday morning, PennLive reported, citing state police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the single-engine Cessna 172 crashed in a wooded area near Lock Haven around 10:30 a.m. The FAA didn’t release any more information.

The FAA is investigating along with the National Transportation Safety Board, which is taking charge.

The girl’s identity hasn’t been released.

It’s the second plane crash the FAA is investigating on the Fourth of July. A single-engine Bellanca 8G-CBC banner-tow plane crashed near Frankford, Delaware, around 4 p.m. with only the pilot on board, the agency said.

