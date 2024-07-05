37 people become official US citizens at Locust Grove on Fourth of July

By Addie Meiners

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A total of 37 people are now officially able to say that they are US Citizens.

Locust Grove Historic Home hosted a naturalization ceremony on Thursday to officially welcome the new citizens.

They came from 18 different countries, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

That’s where Mushumba Thierry is originally from.

“When I was sitting in the chair, my heart was beating so quick, because this is the first time I’ve been able to be called ‘from [the United States],'” Thierry said. “I am just so proud to be a part of this country now.”

Judge David Hale presided over the ceremony and was accompanied by special guest, Congressman Morgan McGarvey.

Thierry said it was an honor to witness the ceremony in person.

“God bless America. I’m thankful for the government of America for receiving me, and for accepting me into America,” Thierry said.

This is the second time Locust Grove has hosted a naturalization ceremony. They hope to host more in the future.

