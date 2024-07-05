Father shares update on 11-year-old daughter’s progress after surgery for UTV crash injuries

By Magdala Louissaint

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — Destinee Sides is showing signs of recovery after a UTV accident left her in a coma with severe injuries.

Destinee’s father said his baby girl made progress after surgery Tuesday morning.

He texted WVTM 13’s Magdala Louissaint to share that she slightly opened her eyes after the surgery and moved her thumb, which she hasn’t been able to do since the UTV accident.

Destinee’s story was first shared Monday night.

She was riding in a side-by-side UTV with her sister on Friday when she was ejected from it, and the four-wheeler landed right on top of her.

She was rushed to Children’s of Alabama in a coma with minimal brain activity and severe injuries, according to her dad.

Since the accident, the community in Jasper has been gathering at the Storehouse Church to pray for Destinee’s recovery.

Those services will continue on Thursday from 6 p.m. through 8 p.m. and again on Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

Plans are also being made to release balloons for Destinee and other children who are being treated at Children’s of Alabama. The release will take place away from the hospital.

Those can be found on the Facebook page “Wake up Destinee,” along with constant updates on her condition. The church has also created a GoFundMe page to help out the family and Destinee.

