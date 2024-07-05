Teen jumps onto runaway boat, stopping it after kids sailing instructor falls overboard

By Kelly O’Brien

GILFORD, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A teenager jumped onto a runaway boat that was going in circles on Lake Winnipesaukee after the captain fell overboard.

The unmanned boat was in Smith’s Cove on Lake Winnipesaukee on Wednesday.

“I was sitting on the porch and my dad yelled that there was an out-of-control boat in the wake zone,” said Brady Procon, 17.

He and his father, Jeremy, said the boat was part of a local sailing association. The operator, a sailing instructor, was mid-lesson teaching children how to sail when he reached for the tennis ball used to teach turning.

As he went for it, one of the kids’ boats tipped over, the mast hit the instructor’s throttle and sent him flying into the water and the boat in a spiral.

After getting the kids away from the runaway boat, the Procon’s neighbor, Justin King, told Brady to hop on the back of his Jet ski, bringing him close to the boat to jump on and stop it.

“I don’t know. I didn’t really think, it just came to me,” Procon said.

Procon was able to bring the boat to a stop and no one was hurt in the process.

“I’m a little, I’m realizing what I did, a little bit scared, but it was fun, I’d do it again,” Procon said.

The 17-year-old will be off to the Navy in the fall.

