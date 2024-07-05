They didn’t even have much time to react’: Construction workers hit by truck

By Emily Pofahl

PEWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — The construction worker seriously injured in a Pewaukee crash June 26 will likely need two years of rehab and will never run or jump again, according to family members.

Kyle Perkins, 47, was working construction along Capitol Drive near Pewaukee Road last week when, according to Waukesha County Sheriff’s deputies, a pickup truck hit two construction workers.

Family members said Perkins was one of the workers hit.

“I think the hardest part is he never lost consciousness. He was awake. He remembers everything other than trying to gather his breath,” said Jason Brandt, Perkins’ brother-in-law. “He remembers being under the truck as it drove over him.”

Brandt said Perkins has already undergone three surgeries and will likely have multiple more surgeries in the coming days.

“His legs basically just have to be rebuilt,” Brandt said.

Deputies arrested 49-year-old Jade Moen for the crash.

According to a criminal complaint, Moen claims he was having a seizure and blacked out when he drove through the construction zone on Capitol Drive. He is accused of hitting and killing a 76-year-old woman and then running over Perkins and his coworker.

Perkins’ coworker and friend, Priciliano Alvarez Gonzalez, did not survive.

“He struggles with the fact that he believes Nano, his coworker friend that passed, saved his life. Nano was hit first, and maybe three or four feet in front of him, was hit into him. That little bit of cushion saved him from being another death,” Brandt said.

Moen has been charged with two counts of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless injury, two counts of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license causing death, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license causing great bodily harm.

Perkins’ family started a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.

