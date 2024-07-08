Grand Canyon National Park announces closures for waterline construction project

By Jarah Wright

GRAND CANYON, Arizona (KTNV) — The National Park Service is announcing modified closure dates as work continues on the Transcanyon Waterline construction project.

According to rangers, the closures are necessary for the protection of staff and visitors.

The new inner canyon closure dates are:

Oct. 21, 2024 – May 14, 2025 – Bright Angel Trail, north of Havasupai Gardens and the Silver Bridge that crosses the Colorado River Nov. 4, 2024 – May 14, 2025 – Bright Angel Campground Oct. 12, 2023 – May 14, 2025 – Plateau Point Trail from the Tonto Trail Junction, north of Havasupai Gardens to Plateau Point

Rangers say visitors will still be able to use the upper portion of the Bright Angel Trail, from the South Rim to Havasupai Gardens, and the Tonto Trail during the Oct. 21, 2024 – May 14, 2025 closure period. The South Kaibab Trail will remain open for all hikers.

No hikers or other trail users will be allowed to pass through closure areas under any circumstances. Rangers also advise visitors to stay on designated trails and not attempt to go over or around a closure.

Construction schedules are subject to change and visitors can check out the park’s website to see current closures and operations here.

