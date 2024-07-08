Red Cross offering movie tickets for blood donations

By WGAL Staff

PENNSYLVANIA (WGAL) — With July kicking off, the American Red Cross stresses that blood and platelet donors of all blood types are in critical demand this summer.

To encourage donations, the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region is teaming up with Universal Pictures for the theatrical release of “Twisters.”

All who come to give blood or platelets from now until July 31 will get a Fandango Movie Ticket by email.

Plus, those who donate by July 14 will also receive a one-of-a-kind “Twisters” and Red Cross umbrella while supplies last.

Those who come to give blood in July will also automatically be entered for a chance to win a 2025 Ram 1500 Big Horn.

Every donation counts and makes a difference in the mission to keep blood products stocked for patients, including those facing life-threatening situations.

More than a quarter of all blood products each year are used in critical care and emergency room cases.

Book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

