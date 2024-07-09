Construction worker in critical condition after being rescued from sewer pipe by KCFD

By Connor Hills, Dorissa White

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A man is fighting for his life after becoming trapped in a sewer pipe in Kansas City near Old Santa Fe Road.

The Kansas City Fire Department found and rescued the man around 8 a.m. on Monday.

KCFD said they found the unconscious man trapped, face down, in around six to eight inches of water.

The first crews to arrive at the scene immediately put on a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and entered the drain. According to KCFD, first responders secured a rope around the man and pulled him out.

The unidentified man is estimated to be around 30 years old. When he was initially taken out of the drain, he didn’t have a pulse. CPR was initiated, and he began breathing again as he was transported to a nearby hospital.

As of KCFD’s last update, he is still alive but remains in critical condition.

A Hazmat team member was sent into the sewer to monitor the air. No significant toxic substances were found. However, oxygen levels were deficient at 11%, well below normal atmospheric oxygen levels of 21%.

Anything under 19.5% is dangerous.

The incident remains under investigation by KCFD.

