Child dead after being left in hot car

By Sarika Sood

TUCSON, Arizona (KVOA) — Marana Police say a two-year-old girl is dead after being left in a hot car in Marana.

Marana PD tells us the child possibly was left in the car from 30 minutes to an hour.

Shortly after 4pm Tuesday Marana Police Department and Northwest Fire District responded to the area of Paseo Rancho Acero referencing a child unresponsive inside a vehicle.

Her father was running errands and went inside of the house. Then when he went back to the car, he found her unresponsive.

Apparently the child was sleeping in the car.

She was taken to Banner UMC where she was pronounced dead.

