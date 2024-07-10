Six French bulldog puppies recovering after being left in hot car

By Brett Knese

APEX, North Carolina (WRAL) — Six French bulldog puppies are recovering Tuesday at the Wake County Animal Center after authorities said they were left in a hot car over the weekend in Apex.

Police said seven French bulldog puppies were left in a hot car on Saturday outside a restaurant in Apex. Police said authorities took the puppies to the animal center after showing signs of heat exhaustion and euthanized one of them.

Dr. Jennifer Federico of the Wake County Animal Center said the six remaining puppies are doing much better.

Police charged the puppies’ owner, 41-year-old Whitney Johnson of Medford, New Jersey, with seven counts of animal cruelty.

Johnson has disputed the charges, saying the car had a fan on, the windows down and the internal temperature set to 89 degrees.

“Their temperature has to be a certain degree,” she told WRAL News on Monday. “They are kept in a room over 89 degrees at all times.”

However, Federico said that it was still too hot for the puppies.

“Let’s put it this way: that’s too hot for the shelter,” she explained. “By law, we can’t have the shelter at 89 degrees.”

While the dogs are at the shelter, they cannot be adopted while the case plays out.

“These dogs are evidence,” Federico said. “They are being held under protective custody [and] will be here until the court case is resolved.”

Johnson said police body camera footage of her arrest would vindicate her and prove her right. However, Apex Police Chief Jason Armstrong said the department won’t release the body camera footage unless a judge tells them to do so.

Federico said this isn’t the first time she’s seen puppies left in a hot car, and likely won’t be the last.

“This is 100% preventable,” she said. “Leave your pets at home. Leave them at home where they’re safe and that’s it.”

Johnson’s first court appearance will be on Thursday, Aug. 1

