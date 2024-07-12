2 bodies believed to be from British Columbia wash ashore in Nova Scotia

By Jesse Huto

HALIFAX (CTV Network) — Nova Scotia RCMP say a boat containing the bodies of two people believed to be from British Columbia washed ashore the Sable Island National Park Reserve in Nova Scotia earlier this week.

Parks Canada contacted RCMP around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday after a 10-foot inflatable boat washed onto the island with two dead people on board.

Police believe the lifeboat came from a larger ship called Theros.

According to a news release Friday, police believe the remains are of two sailors from B.C. – a 70-year-old man and 60-year-old woman – but the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is still working to make positive identifications.

The two were originally reported missing on June 18 after leaving from Halifax en route to the Azores on June 11.

The investigation is ongoing.

