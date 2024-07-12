Charges not expected against Wade Wilson for 2019 sexual battery case

By Kaitlin Knapp

LEE COUNTY, Florida (WFTX) — The State Attorney’s Office in Palm Beach County said at this point, they cannot go forward with a sexual battery charge against Wade Wilson. That’s because they haven’t received any from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

On February 18, 2019, Kelly Matthews said her then-boyfriend, Wilson, attacked and sexually assaulted her.

She reported it hours later and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office started its investigation.

34 days after reporting that crime, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputy Louis Potter closed the case and said in his report, “there are no witnesses to the alleged crime and no evidence to establish probable cause.”

So, Matthews filed a complaint against the detective. In an internal affairs report Fox 4 Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp obtained, it says Potter did not do a thorough investigation or follow certain policies.

“They didn’t do anything,” Matthews told Fox 4 on Wednesday.

She says Potter’s claims in the report, that there was not enough probable cause and there were conflicting statements, simply isn’t true.

“I was really mad,” Matthews said after she read the report.

Knapp reached out to the State Attorney’s Office in Palm Beach County when the IA report came on. On July 8, they responded.

They said in part, Procedurally, the State Attorney’s Office does not investigate crime, except in limited situations where a specialized task force has been set up (such as the Sober Homes Task Force, Paycheck Protection Program Fraud Task Force, and Human Trafficking Task Force)…if a law enforcement agency has determined that there is probable cause a crime has been committed in Palm Beach County, they will refer it to our office for review and a determination of the filing of charges.

State Attorney’s Office 15th Judicial Circuit In the report, it says Potter did not consult with them, which the Sheriff’s Office requires.

The State Attorney’s Office also said they have not been given a case filing, up to this point. Per Florida statute for this specific crime, the statute of limitations is eight years, so charges can still be filed in the next three years.

“I’m going to do everything I can to push it to that,” Matthew said.

After multiple attempts for a statement from PBSO, a spokesperson told Knapp they had no comment. They did add that “management” said even if Potter did do a thorough investigation, the outcome would still be the same because of “inconsistencies” — meaning no charges.

