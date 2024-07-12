Skip to Content
Hawaiian Air flight overshoots runway at Kahului Airport on Maui

    KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV) — A Hawaiian Airlines jet over shot a runway at Kahului Airport, forcing airport officials to close one runway, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT).

Airport officials say runway 2/20 has since been re-opened. However, it’s temporary closure did force one Maui-bound flight from the mainland to be diverted to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

Interisland flights were not affected by the closure, and were instead directed to runway 5/23 at Kahului Airport, HDOT said.

Details about the flight that overshot the runway have not yet been revealed.

A source tells Island News the aircraft was an Airbus A321. The flight originated in Seattle. There have been no reports of injuries.

