‘Welcome to Florida’ sign now reads ‘Free State of Florida,’ sparking political controversy

FLORIDA (WSVN) — The iconic “Welcome to Florida” sign has greeted visitors to the Sunshine State for decades. However, a subtle yet significant change has sparked political controversy.

As drivers cross the state border, they might notice the addition of a single word to the state signs: “Free.” The change reflects the phrase “Free State of Florida,” popularized by Governor Ron DeSantis during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Adding the word “Free” to the state sign has elicited mixed reactions.

“I think the politics need to stay out of it. Just say welcome to Florida,” said one traveler.

“I think that’s very interesting. It’s a little concerning because free from what?” said DeAira Brown, a Georgia resident.

Lance Cooper drove a moving truck down to Florida from New Jersey and expressed his support.

“Excellent, excellent,” he said. “I’m from the non-free state of New Jersey, so I support that wholeheartedly.”

However, not all reactions were positive.

“We do have a lot of restrictive measures in Florida,” said Florida resident Liz Dykes. “Teaching children actual history, for instance, and allowing people to express their gender identity. They’re not free to do that.”

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez posted an image of the sign on Instagram, highlighting the political implications with a bullseye symbol.

The Florida Department of Transportation has been asked how many signs were replaced and the cost to taxpayers, but they have yet to respond.

