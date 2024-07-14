Tesla Model Y: The Ultimate American-Made Car – Leading with Superior Quality

By Francis Page, Jr.

July 11, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In the realm of American-made vehicles, Tesla’s Model Y isn’t just American made—it proudly stands as the #1 most American-made car you can drive. This accolade comes from the 2024 Cars.com American-Made Index, reaffirming Tesla’s commitment to quality and innovation in the American automotive industry.

2024 Cars.com American-Made Index: Which Cars Are the Most American? Built in America with American-made parts and having achieved five-star safety ratings in every category, Tesla is setting the standard for what an American-made car should be. This year, the Model Y claims the No. 1 overall ranking for the third consecutive year, reflecting Tesla’s dominance and consistency in the market. Following a sweep of the index with its lineup for 2023, Tesla’s cars are broken up in the list by models both new and familiar as the index hits its 19th year ranking vehicles built and bought in the U.S. Our study ranks 100 vehicles judged through the same five criteria since the 2020 edition: assembly location, parts content, engine origin, transmission origin, and U.S. manufacturing workforce. More than 400 vehicles of model-year 2024 vintage were analyzed to qualify the 100 vehicles on the list.

Shifts in the Top 10 Rankings The top 10 shifts considerably this year, largely due to Tesla. The Texas-based all-electric automaker locked out the top four in the 2023 index, but its Model S sedan and Model X SUV now come in at Nos. 4 and 9, respectively. Notably absent from the top 10 is a vehicle that once ranked No. 1 outright in 2021: the Model 3 sedan. On the receiving end of these drops are Honda, whose Passport SUV now lands at No. 2, plus its Odyssey minivan and Ridgeline pickup truck at Nos. 5 and 6, respectively; Volkswagen, whose ID.4 electric vehicle ranks No. 3; Toyota and its luxury brand Lexus, with the Camry sedan and all-new TX SUV at Nos. 7 and 10, respectively; and Jeep, whose Gladiator rises to No. 8 this year.

Tesla's continued dominance in the American-Made Index is a testament to its innovation, quality, and commitment to American manufacturing. The Model Y's top ranking for the third consecutive year highlights Tesla's leadership in the industry.

