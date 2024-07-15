Santa Cruz salmon anglers facing challenges keeping afloat

By Ariana Araiza

SANTA CRUZ, California (KSBW) — The abrupt end of salmon season, announced on April 10, has left commercial fishermen across the Central Coast grappling with economic fallout and seeking alternative income sources.

“It’s frustrating to see, and I’m losing faith that we might ever even have salmon season again,” said Heidi Rhodes, CEO of H&H Fresh Fish Market.

Rhodes’ business, a staple for fresh and locally caught salmon in Santa Cruz, has felt the impact of the loss of this specific fish over the past few years.

“It’s just been honestly catastrophic. We’re all waiting, just trying, hoping some federal disaster relief will come. It’s been really hard to stay afloat,” added Rhodes.

In February, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced an allocation of over $20.6 million in fishery disaster funding for last year’s closure.

“The disaster relief doesn’t make anyone money; it’s a band-aid on a wound that can’t stop bleeding,” said local fisherman Tim Obert.

Obert, along with many other fishermen, is left to face mounting bills while boats remain idle in Monterey Bay harbors.

“We still haven’t received anything from the first one. They expect people that use this as their main source of income to sit around and wait for two years to get some money, and it’s impossible to do that,” Obert explained.

Obert, who fell in love with fishing on the Monterey Bay 25 years ago at the age of 12, is now concerned for his future in the industry due to climate and government policies.

“The problem is, they’re not returning to these rivers because they got really hot, boiling water that the fish don’t want to go in. It’s really important that we have the right water condition for them, and we do what we can to protect them,” Obert said.

Santa Cruz Harbor Master Blake Anderson also expressed hope for changes to prevent such a situation from recurring.

“This fish is tied to our identity. It’s incredibly important. We cannot afford to lose it,” Anderson stated.

Obert revealed that he has been in close talks with government officials this year, attempting to help create a viable plan.

He said fishermen were offered a short fishing season before the official decision was made, but they felt the risk would still be too high.

