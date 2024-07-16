Edmonton man contributes thousands of photos to Google while dressed as an alien

By Nav Sangha

EDMONTON, ALBERTA (CTV Network) — One of Edmonton’s main contributors to Google Street View is a man who dresses up as an alien.

In 2016, Darryl Learie started as a local guide for Google Maps.

Over the years, he has taken over 7,500 photos and 1,300 videos which have garnered millions of views.

“I really enjoy walking long distances. I really enjoy photography and videography,” said Learie.

“It was a way to feature some of my amateur photography, and I really love nature, that’s why I really focus my efforts on my home city of Edmonton.”

Last year, Learie started recording 360 degree videos for Google Street View.

He wanted to make his work a little bit more interesting, and unique, so he started wearing an alien mask while recording his walks.

The inspiration for the mask came from a popular image taken by the Google street car in Japan.

“It became famous online where the Google street car was passing through, and there was like six, I believe they were Japanese people, dressed with pigeon masks,” said Learie.

“I realized that Google’s AI was blurring out anything it detected as a human face, and I had bought an alien mask for $60, so I figured I’m going to wear the alien mask.”

He now calls his signature look the “NASA alien”. Since last year, he has recorded more than 86 kilometers of trails and parks and published 91 blue lines, a third of them dressed as the NASA alien.

“It’s a really playful idea on this idea that there’s a space alien exploring our planet just as Google Street View explores our planet,” said Learie.

“People I’ve shown my work to think it is either cool, or it’s quite funny, or it’s hilarious.”

Learie has high functioning autism and he said while socialization can be challenging at times, his autism gives him intense focus which is helpful for his long journeys.

“I’m informing people on the conditions and accessibility of different places and pathways they’re considering navigating.”

Friend and disability advocate, Don Slater, drives Learie to many of the paths he records for Google Street View. He said while it is a hobby for Learie, it is also a great public service.

“Disabled people don’t have the ability to travel down these paths, and to see the sights that Darryl can take them to, so that’s a really wonderful thing he’s doing for people,” said Slater.

Learie said the NASA alien will continue to explore out planet with the hope of helping a visitor or two.

“It’s a small purpose, but it’s still a purpose, and that’s what makes it meaningful.”

