‘People are friendly’: RNC visitors discuss why they are enjoying Milwaukee

By Michele Fiore

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The first day of the Republican national convention seems to be doing just what Milwaukee businesses had hoped: generating revenue.

We saw a lot of out of towners on Old World Third Street, which is outside the secure perimeter zone. Delegates and others were out enjoying the night, the music and all that Milwaukee has to offer. They came for the convention and so much more.

“This is a really helpful event. And we want to use this momentum to keep moving toward November,” said Justin Wong from Oregon.

Both inside and outside the secure area around Fiserv Forum is like one giant party.

“Great place, it reminds me of the south. Why? Because people are friendly,” said Walt McConnell from Texas. Finding Milwaukee that is Midwest friendly, they’re liking the food, too.

“We actually are from Texas and the first place we went was a little taco place around the corner and I got to say there are actually pretty good tacos here in Milwaukee,” said Brian Phillips from Texas.

But much of the talk was focused on former President Trump and the assassination attempt at Saturday’s rally.

“Thank the Lord that he’s okay and nothing they can throw at him is working,” said Lisa Miller from Washington.

“You know, originally, I was gonna leave on Thursday…but I’m staying now to see Trump’s speech on Thursday,” said Greg Sandler from Texas.

Attendees also were focused on the announcement that Ohio lawmaker JD Vance will be trump’s running mate.

“Hearing JD Vance would be our next VP was one of the most exciting moments of my life,” said Shawn Park, Jr. from Ohio.

