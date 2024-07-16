Sacramento Zoo experiences baby boom despite current facility size constraints

By James Taylor

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — The Sacramento Zoo has big plans to move to a bigger location in Elk Grove, but that’s not stopping them from adding animals at their current site in William Land Park.

Four new flamingos have hatched in the last few weeks. They are the first generation born in a new enclosure that was built to protect them from avian influenza.

The enclosure has a dome that keeps out migratory birds that can carry the disease. It also keeps out predators looking to steal flamingo eggs. In past years, the eggs had to be brought inside at night.

“They are totally protected from any outside risk, and for the first time in Sacramento Zoo history, the parents are able to stay with the eggs and the chicks full-time,” said Andrea Haverland with SacZoo.

A new critically endangered mongoose lemur has also just been born, and the zoo is welcoming a new female adult okapi who was brought here as a potential mate for their existing male named “Mo.”

“They decide that the time is right,” Haverland said. “They could breed at any time and we are super hopeful for an okapi birth.”

The new animals come at a time when the zoo said it needs room to grow. A lack of space was a factor in the closure of the chimpanzee exhibit last year and plans are underway to move to a new larger location in Elk Grove.

“We are going to continue having new and exciting things for people to see here while we go on with the construction and fundraising process,” Haverland said.

They say breeding programs will continue despite the zoo’s current size restraints.

“First and foremost, we are a conservation organization and for rare and critically endangered species like the okapi and the mongoose lemur, every birth is incredibly important,” Haverland said.

There are still some unhatched flamingo eggs, so more baby birds may be on the way. So far, none of the new babies have names yet.

