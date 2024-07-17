‘I just want my dog back.’ Video shows dog snatched from yard, dragged down street

By Kimberly Craig

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Fliers of Margie, a stolen dog, have been posted all over the neighborhood on Detroit’s west side where she was snatched, and where her owners are desperate for someone to bring her back.

“She’s nine years old. She’s fixed, she’s chipped. I don’t, you know, I don’t have no idea what they want to do with her,” said Kat Delph.

Surveillance video captures the moment on Sunday afternoon when Margie also called Marge was snatched from the front yard by one of two men who were walking by when one of them decides he’s going to take her.

“And he threw … some bag or something to his friend, and he came over here, and he just grabbed her by the harness and just dragged her off down the street,” she said.

It’s been devastating for Kat and her family, including their other dogs, who are missing the dog known at the state fair as the butter cow mascot.

“Please bring me my dog back. You know where I live. I won’t ask any questions. I don’t want any confrontation. I just want my dog back,” said Kat.

Marge weighs about 40 pounds and was wearing the harness because of a previous neck injury. The man callously grabs it, lifting Marge off the ground and walking off with her.

“It was crushing. I mean, how can you treat a dog that way?” she said.

Kat says Marge was supposed to be in the backyard of their home on Longacre near Warren Avenue, and although she had gotten out, she stayed in the front yard.

“He could have knocked on my door and said, ‘your dog’s out,’ but he wanted to take her. He grabbed her, snatched her up and dragged her down the street,” Kat said.

The family contacted Detroit police, posted fliers in the area and on social media, so if you have any information on where Marge is or know who has her, please contact DPD’s 6th precinct.

“We love her. We just want her home. Like I said, no questions asked. If somebody needs a little bit of money to bring her back, I’ll give them a little bit of money. I ain’t got a lot. I live here in the hood. But, you know, I’m happy to help,” she said.

Kristina Rinaldi, the Director of Detroit Dog Rescue, contacted 7 News Detroit after the original airing of this story. She says her family is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the safe return of Margie. Rinaldi says no questions will be asked if she is just returned safely to Detroit Dog Rescue and whoever brings her in can claim the reward.

