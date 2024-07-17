Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education freezes in-state tuition for 7th consecutive year

By Patrick Damp

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education’s Board of Governors announced on Wednesday afternoon that for the seventh straight year, they are freezing tuition for in-state, undergraduate students.

According to PASSHE, these repeated freezes save students nearly 25 percent in tuition costs if tuition had kept pace with inflation since 2018.

“PASSHE is proud to keep tuition frozen for a seventh consecutive year, and we thank the governor and the legislature for their increased investment which helps make this tuition freeze possible,” said Chair Cynthia Shapira. “State funding is a lifeline for our students to afford college, and freezing tuition for another year was a top priority for PASSHE as we continue to transform the State System for the future, support opportunities for more people to get a valuable education, and prepare graduates to fill shortages throughout the workforce and serve their communities.”

The Pennsylvania State Budget which was negotiated between Governor Josh Shapiro and the state legislature is set to invest an additional $35.1 million, which is roughly 6 percent, in state universities.

“PASSHE has experienced the benefits of working together within our system, and we believe a greater level of collaboration among all of higher education will be good for Pennsylvania,” said Chancellor Greenstein. “The new State Board of Higher Education represents an opportunity for meaningful cooperation in a strategic manner to help colleges and universities better serve students, meet workforce development needs, and support all communities.”

The PASSHE Board of Governors sets the undergraduate tuition rates for Pennsylvania students while each university individually sets the tuition rate for graduate and out-of-state students.

PASSHE schools include Cheney, Commonwealth (Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield), East Stroudsburg, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Kutztown, Millersville, PennWest (California, Clairon, and Edinboro), Shippensburg, Slippery Rock, and West Chester.

