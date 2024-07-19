7-month-old baby boy shot by stray gunfire in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg neighborhood

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a 7-month-old boy was shot by stray gunfire on Thursday night.

It happened around 5:51 p.m. on the 4000 block of Meridian Street in the city’s Holmesburg section.

Video obtained by Action News shows the gunman walking up and opening fire on a baby and his parents outside of a home.

The infant was shot in the leg by one of the stray bullets.

When police arrived, they said the baby’s parents weren’t there. It was a good Samaritan neighbor who took the baby to the hospital.

“We’re very lucky that 7-month-old boy is in stable condition,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

About an hour after the shooting, police tracked down the parents.

Police say the parents don’t live in the area and they’re not sure why they were in Holmesburg.

“Right now we don’t have a motive for the shooting. It’s obvious that the 7-month-old boy was struck by stray gunfire,” said Small.

Police are now questioning the mother and father who were not hurt in the shooting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.