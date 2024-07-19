Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson strengthens community ties with visit to BAFB

By Web staff

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, Louisiana (KTBS) — Barksdale Air Force Base welcomed Curtis Jackson, known as “50 Cent,” today for a visit aimed at deepening his understanding of the base’s mission and fostering community relationships.

This visit is part of Jackson’s ongoing commitment to invest in and support the Shreveport community, of which Barksdale AFB and its airmen are integral members, according to a news release from BAFB.

“We enjoyed hosting 50 Cent at Barksdale Air Force Base. His interest in our mission and commitment to Shreveport demonstrates a shared vision for community growth and support,” said Col. Michael Maginness, 2nd Bomb Wing commander. “Our Airmen play a vital role in both national defense and local community development. 50 Cent’s visit reinforces the impact our base has on the broader Shreveport-Bossier area.”

During his visit, 50 Cent received a mission brief, met with base leadership, toured a B-52 with operations and maintenance personnel, and participated in a meet and greet with first responders, defenders, and airmen from the 2nd Medical Group. 50 Cent’s visit to Barksdale AFB highlights his dedication to the Shreveport community, where his investments are expected to make a impact, the news release states.

Recently honored with a key to the city by Mayor Tom Arceneaux, 50 Cent has been actively working with local leaders and organizations to discuss his vision for Shreveport.

“Having the opportunity to visit Barksdale Air Force Base was an incredible experience and I plan to go back again very soon,” said Jackson. “Connecting with the brave service members and officials here helps me understand the community’s needs better. We are committed to creating opportunities and fostering growth that honors their dedication and supports the city’s revitalization.”

“This visit emphasizes Barksdale’s role as a key community partner and our dedication to fostering relationships that support our airmen and the broader Shreveport-Bossier community,” the news release states.

