Fans flock to Fenway to see New England artist Noah Kahan in his biggest show yet

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — New England artist Noah Kahan is headlining the biggest show of his career at Fenway Park Thursday, and more than 30,000 fans have shown up to see it.

Kahan is a Vermont native who now lives in Watertown. He’s a folk singer most known for his song “Stick Season,” which went viral on TikTok when it came out.

Kahan quickly rose to stardom, transitioning from small concerts inside Brighton Music Hall to two nights at sold out Fenway in just six years.

Much of Kahan’s appeal to fans comes from his New England roots. “I’m mean because I grew up in New England,” one of his songs, ‘Homesick,’ boasts.

Kahan was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2024 GRAMMY awards.

The concert sold out in a matter of minutes, with the “hometown” appeal of a Fenway Park show attracting people from all over the country. Concertgoers came from Baltimore, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and more, according to interviews with WBZ. Fans lined up to purchase merchandise for hours before the concert.

“He is special,” said fan Judy Hoer of Arlington. “I mean look at me. I am not the demographics, but you can tell he’s a genuine human being, who loves people, and he’s very New England.”

A portion of Kahan’s proceeds fund The Busyhead Project, an organization to contribute more mental health resources.

