Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee to Lie in State in Houston City Hall Rotunda

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

July 23, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a gesture of profound respect and recognition, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has been bestowed with the highest honor of lying in state at Houston City Hall. This solemn tribute is a testament to her significant contributions to the City of Houston and her unwavering dedication to her constituents.

On Tuesday, Mayor John Whitmire announced that the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee will lie in state in City Hall on Monday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Following a private arrival, the Jackson Lee family, Mayor Whitmire, City Council members, and clergy will hold a brief ceremony. The City Hall Rotunda will be open to all, allowing the public to pay their final respects and sign a book of condolence.

This honor marks Congresswoman Jackson Lee as only the second individual to lie in state in the Houston City Hall rotunda. The first was in 2008 when the family of Dr. Michael DeBakey, the legendary heart surgeon, requested this tribute for Houstonians to remember his remarkable contributions.

Mayor Whitmire extended this rare honor to Congresswoman Jackson Lee on Monday, which was graciously accepted by her family. In his statement, Mayor Whitmire said, “I extend my heartfelt condolences to Congresswoman Jackson Lee’s family, staff, and friends. This is a time for unity across Houston as we honor her life and legacy. Although we were opponents in the recent mayoral race, we shared a long history of collaboration spanning over 30 years. Despite our different styles, we consistently worked towards the same goals, advocating for the issues that matter most to Houstonians.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.